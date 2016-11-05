Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Galaxy.
Reviews
11
CaptainAmericasAss
Member since 2019
Straight up...this strain makes you want to Red Box. And by Red Box, yes, I do mean renting DVDs from a robot shaped like a tiny video store and lives in the Walgreens parking lot.
Firstly Gang...make sure you always have a buddy when ingesting cannabis this potent. You might have a one of those m...
Excellent strain.
Incredibly unique visual aesthetic, dark hues of blue/purple doused in white tricomes with bright orange hairs.
The smell is equally unique. Has a strong Berry/Candy like smell, the sweet notes are so overwhelming it almost doesn’t smell like cannabis.
The bud is incredibly consi...
I got this as 'Galaxy' in the Denverland area. Claims are to be extremely potent, but I can tell the difference from other 20 ish strains. Tastes are pretty subtle, but maybe I need to clean my pipe. Smoke definitely leaves a good after taste, and expands when hits the lungs. Good for pain! I would ...