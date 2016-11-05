ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for CaptainAmericasAss
Member since 2019
Straight up...this strain makes you want to Red Box. And by Red Box, yes, I do mean renting DVDs from a robot shaped like a tiny video store and lives in the Walgreens parking lot. Firstly Gang...make sure you always have a buddy when ingesting cannabis this potent. You might have a one of those m...
feelings
CreativeFocusedUplifted
Avatar for yumxo
Member since 2019
Really good weed mine was called galaxy kush, one of the best i ever tried, tasted really good.
feelings
Avatar for Rollin420
Member since 2016
Excellent strain. Incredibly unique visual aesthetic, dark hues of blue/purple doused in white tricomes with bright orange hairs. The smell is equally unique. Has a strong Berry/Candy like smell, the sweet notes are so overwhelming it almost doesn’t smell like cannabis. The bud is incredibly consi...
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for PetraAnne
Member since 2018
Sweet taste and feels good in the lungs. Terrible dry mouth after effect. It hits fast also. Definitely enjoyed it.
feelings
ArousedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for KAPYOPHI
Member since 2017
One of the ABSOLUTE best I've had so far. I would get stuck on a few thoughts and that resulted in instant, constant laughing! But I felt amazing and famished after! 5 STARS from me!
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for MrSmokeWeed
Member since 2017
I got this as 'Galaxy' in the Denverland area. Claims are to be extremely potent, but I can tell the difference from other 20 ish strains. Tastes are pretty subtle, but maybe I need to clean my pipe. Smoke definitely leaves a good after taste, and expands when hits the lungs. Good for pain! I would ...
feelings
HappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
In my zone it's called Galaxy Girl blue berry yummy, hashplant potent. Suppressed joint pain and relaxed stressed body.
feelings