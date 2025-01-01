stock photo similar to Blue Garlic
Blue Garlic
Blue Garlic is a cannabis strain. Blue Garlic is reportedly a combination of GMO, Purple Punch, and Lemon OG. Blue Garlic may also refer to Blueberry and Garlic Bud. Blue Garlic may smell and taste herbal, zesty, fruity, and sour. Blue Garlic may hit on the more energetic side of the spectrum. Leave one of the first reviews.
