I got 1 1/2 oz from Backpackboyz and after rolling like 4 bluntvilles, I felt confident and hooked enough to grab another zip before it sold out. Man this was like a indica lovers dream I swear. Sweet, Candy, and pine nose with a mild funk. The taste was like a juicy piece of candy with sweet flower and pine, you could literally treat the smell. After pulling the blunt twice it was sent to 7th Heaven with hard euphoric hits to the head, while my lungs expanded and exploded like a Chinese Spy Ballon over the Atlantic.... man don't make plans to do anything constructive or try to stay awake cause you won't. Definitely hits better and harder then Runtz, and Trufflez. You get your hands on it you won't regret it.... Shout again to "The Backpackboyz"!!!!