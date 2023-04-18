Blue Gotti reviews
Blue Gotti strain effects
Blue Gotti strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Fatigue
l........x
April 18, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I picked this up with my bf at a coffeeshop and on the menu it said Blueberry x Gelato. I’m smoking it rn and it tastes like sweet berries, reminded us both a bit of the strain Black Cherry Punch the way it hits, but way more berries. It’s like you’re smoking blueberry candies. Definitely a really fire strain !!! Some gas, smelled really good when I first opened it, like gassss. Really nice frosty dark dense buds. Feels like it is a hybrid effect wise. 9/10!!!!
q........i
April 18, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Definitely a fire hybrid. You can taste the blueberry notes on the exhale. Smoking on that gelato mix w my babygirl got me litty af def top for taste!! 8.5/10
t........4
June 26, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
solid smoke always clean and an inoffensive taste,.fairly high thc percentage so is great for getting reasonably blasted
j........4
November 28, 2021
A mid day stain. It will have you feeling Energetic, fresh and motivated.
p........2
December 30, 2021
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
very good nighttime strain, won't park you on your ass the whole day and good default strain to keep around. highly recommend if you're a fan of indica dominant hybrids.
a........0
March 12, 2023
Aroused
Hungry
Relaxed
Excellent strain. Relatively new I think at least here. Is a minty peppery joint with a quite savoury feeling. Like a rich earthy red wine to go with red meat. High was super relaxing but also alert enough to have some fun conversations. Full body feelings got pretty intense which then slowly transitioned to sleepiness within about 4 hours. Overall a great well rounded experience, but notvery casual tho so don’t plan on doing anything complicated while zonked. This is why 4/5 not 5/5.
s........o
October 28, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Hungry
Relaxed
4.5 very interesting strain gives you bursts of energy and motivation but at the same time a very potent body high which could lead you in extreme relaxation and couch lock. really pleasant body feel and I usually don’t focus on this. makes you happy too nd giggly
b........o
February 8, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
I got 1 1/2 oz from Backpackboyz and after rolling like 4 bluntvilles, I felt confident and hooked enough to grab another zip before it sold out. Man this was like a indica lovers dream I swear. Sweet, Candy, and pine nose with a mild funk. The taste was like a juicy piece of candy with sweet flower and pine, you could literally treat the smell. After pulling the blunt twice it was sent to 7th Heaven with hard euphoric hits to the head, while my lungs expanded and exploded like a Chinese Spy Ballon over the Atlantic.... man don't make plans to do anything constructive or try to stay awake cause you won't. Definitely hits better and harder then Runtz, and Trufflez. You get your hands on it you won't regret it.... Shout again to "The Backpackboyz"!!!!