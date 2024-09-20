Blue Gushers reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Gushers.
Blue Gushers strain effects
Blue Gushers strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
j........g
September 20, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Talkative
It's kind a heavy feeling at the back its good on laying at the couch or inclined bed
O........3
December 31, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Powerful strain 👌🏽😍☄️
j........n
November 21, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Excellent flavor profile…smokes very smooth almost sweet with a powerful relaxing high…even the buds have a blue hue
z........g
November 16, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
Helped me complete an assignment an hour before it was due, great strain if you need to get work done or binge watch a show