Blue Kush Berry
Blue Kush Berry potency is higher THC than average.
Blue Kush Berry is a marijuana strain released in 2017 as part of the Tommy Chong’s Collection collaboration between the cannabis legend and Amsterdam’s Paradise Seeds. Blue Kush Berry is a cross of Kush x Shishkaberry and is a 22% THC indica. The nugs from this plant are sweet and berry-tasting, with top terpenes nerolidol, humulene, and myrcene. It’s a deeply relaxing couch lock Indica that stimulates appetite and eases stress and anxiety. Blue Kush Berry is a low and compact bushy plant that develops thick colas and produces thick dense buds. The flowering period is 8 – 9 weeks indoors, with estimated yields of 500 g per m² indoors (800g per plant outdoors).
