Indica

4.2 344 reviews

Shishkaberry

aka Kish

Shishkaberry

Shishkaberry, or “Kish,” is an indica-dominant hybrid that came about from crossing DJ Short Blueberry with an unknown Afghani strain. This plant will mature in 8 to 9 weeks and should yield a fairly high amount of flowers. Shiskaberry’s buds have a fruit and berry aroma and will be painted with shades of purple. Its initial head buzz is happy and good for finishing things up or being social, but will slip into a lazy high over time.

Effects

235 people reported 1772 effects
Relaxed 65%
Happy 57%
Euphoric 44%
Uplifted 38%
Sleepy 34%
Stress 41%
Anxiety 36%
Pain 30%
Depression 22%
Insomnia 22%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 17%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 5%

Reviews

344

Avatar for sambogina
Member since 2011
I ate dirt because I thought my breath smelled of weed in public. Yeah, I was that high.
HappyHungryTalkativeTingly
Avatar for Mr.Ambidex
Member since 2010
Shishkaberry is a fusion of Blueberry and Afghani... One of the most well known, hybrid strains to date! I believe it's the most beautiful strain I've ever seen. This strain is packed with multi colored leaves and hairs from purple and blue to pink and orange. The smell is unlike any other... A...
Uplifted
Avatar for CrymsinLilly
Member since 2015
After a few weeks with access to only Girl Scout Cookie and Jack Herer as a medical/recreational user, my tolerance was up (and really, sativas aren't the best for me anyway). Last night I got my hands on some perfectly cured Shishkaberry. One hit and ten minutes (I think? Time kinda ... smoosh...
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ohyeah
Member since 2012
This strain is advertised as 80/20 Indica dominant, but it seems to be closer to 50/50. Sativas tend to make me a bit nervous and shaky especially when I'm alone, so I prefer to medicate with mild Indicas later in the evening. This Shiskaberry, from Fweedom co-op, looks and smells a lot like the ...
ArousedEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for sweetbutter80
Member since 2013
Migraine pain 6; nausea 9 when I medicated round 2100 or so. Takes bout 10 min to start working. Pain/nausea gone. No anxiety/paranoia (an absolute must for me). Body high a lil heavier than I remembered but still very nice! Head high knocked my @## out, oops! Don't think my hubby was planning on th...
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Similar strains

Photos

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
DJ Short Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Shishkaberry
First strain child
Rocky Mountain Blueberry
child
Second strain child
Berries & Crème
child

