A sativa strain with Jamaican roots, Blue Mountain Fire is an invigorating, upbeat variety that coerces creativity and happy mindsets. When grown outdoors, Blue Mountain Fire can tower with impressive heights and yields. Its high-energy buzz is perfect for motivating the mind and fighting fatigue, but those prone to anxiety may feel overwhelmed by the fast-paced euphoria this sativa has to offer. 

Avatar for JD3RR
Member since 2017
This is a strain that stands on it's own. It is a very different up. One that I have found very pleasant. I would describe the up as one that is very mental. You are lost in thoughts. Listening to music with eyes closed is next level using this strain. It starts of very giggly & euphoric and fades...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for jonesing4420
Member since 2016
Zen medical in Canada kind of a budder/cake batter but smells deliciou crazy good and dabs clean with an extremely fast acting uplifting feeling that'll be great for the outings into the public
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for KushMaster420xxx
Member since 2017
Amazing weed. nothing but good things to say about this strain it works amazing for everything! kinda rare though, very worth if you can get your hands on it!
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for mrluckluck
Member since 2016
pure. dankness
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Lineage

Strain parent
Jamaican
parent
Strain
Blue Mountain Fire

