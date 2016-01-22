ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blue Mountain Fire reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Mountain Fire.

Avatar for kintoun
Member since 2017
Focused, alert, extreme munchies
Avatar for KushMaster420xxx
Member since 2017
Amazing weed. nothing but good things to say about this strain it works amazing for everything! kinda rare though, very worth if you can get your hands on it!
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for jonesing4420
Member since 2016
Zen medical in Canada kind of a budder/cake batter but smells deliciou crazy good and dabs clean with an extremely fast acting uplifting feeling that'll be great for the outings into the public
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for JD3RR
Member since 2017
This is a strain that stands on it's own. It is a very different up. One that I have found very pleasant. I would describe the up as one that is very mental. You are lost in thoughts. Listening to music with eyes closed is next level using this strain. It starts of very giggly &amp; euphoric and f...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for arkapel
Member since 2016
I loved this beautiful strain. Discovered it the same day I bought Jamaica Blue Mountain coffee, the combination was one of those moments that I realised how lucky I was to be alive. The flavour explosion from the two combined. Everyone HAS TO TRY THIS. Beautiful blue weed. 😎😎✌
Avatar for Pvtlancejohnson
Member since 2014
I'm giving it 3 stars because I do hope the best for the Marley's but I have to start with it being obviously machine trimmed, so minus crystals that I could see were there at some point. It isn't bad but in the same sense it isn't that great either. I smoke from a Firefly so flavor is tops to me an...
