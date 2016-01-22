Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This is a strain that stands on it's own. It is a very different up. One that I have found very pleasant.
I would describe the up as one that is very mental. You are lost in thoughts. Listening to music with eyes closed is next level using this strain. It starts of very giggly & euphoric and f...
I loved this beautiful strain. Discovered it the same day I bought Jamaica Blue Mountain coffee, the combination was one of those moments that I realised how lucky I was to be alive. The flavour explosion from the two combined. Everyone HAS TO TRY THIS. Beautiful blue weed. 😎😎✌
I'm giving it 3 stars because I do hope the best for the Marley's but I have to start with it being obviously machine trimmed, so minus crystals that I could see were there at some point. It isn't bad but in the same sense it isn't that great either. I smoke from a Firefly so flavor is tops to me an...