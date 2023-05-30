Blue Nerds reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Nerds.

Blue Nerds strain effects

Reported by 21 real people like you

Feelings

Focused

Energetic

Relaxed

Blue Nerds strain helps with

  • Pain
    20% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    15% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    10% of people say it helps with Stress

May 30, 2023
Just smoked some of this and I can say it tastes just like candy🔥 the high itself feels more like a indica body high but yeah overall definitely would buy again blue nerds is a 10
14 people found this helpful
September 25, 2023
This was a cool high. I researched the strain and saw that there are 2 types of blue nerds, one from Sohum and the other is an AKA for plain ole Nerds. The one I smoked was Sohum. The flower is crazy blue purples, just gorgeous! The high was great. Its a fun high, a bit talkative, a bit giggly, very relaxed. I was making a packing list for a trip and I was able to focus and get it done!! There were times when I couch locked but I was able to get up and keep doing stuff. All in all, I'd say a great daytime high or for getting stuff done/ focusing for sure.
12 people found this helpful
June 9, 2023
These Blue Nerds buds are some of THE most colorful & gorgeous that I have ever seen! Wish leafly still allowed reviewers to upload pics — especially when they have so few of the newer strains! — but alas, they do not.. so I can't share with you the most beautiful, vivid PURPLES & deep, midnight BLUES, as well as the brightest GREENS on which I have ever laid my eyes. I kid you not — I've never seen a bud so stunning + beguiling! ... if only her flavor could match her glorious beauty! It's a rather harsh smoke for MY personal palate, but if your preference is pungent, then she may be right for you. Medicinally, Blue Nerds hits all the right notes for me — alleviating general anxiety, helping my patience-levels & presence, managing-well my adhd + intrusive thinking, while helping me 'get my shit done'. She's always welcome in my home! Think I'd categorize her as a "heavy hitter" tho, so newbies take heed.. but long-time tokers like me will definitely ❤️. Solid 4½ 🌟 .. ½ off only for pungent flavor profile, but that's obv just personal. And I CERTAINLY won't be kicking her 2 ounce-ass outta my bed for eating crackers! 😉
10 people found this helpful
May 20, 2023
Excellent hybrid, quality smalls for experienced daily users
9 people found this helpful
November 12, 2023
This strain has a nice scent to it. The feeling was amazing. At first, I felt light, talkative, giggly…then I moved to a more chilled, creative person; I was focus. Then my body felt highly euphoric. Let me tell you that it was an amazing feeling. I had the balcony door opened and I felt the breeze blow through my body like if I were a transparent being. I was one with the earth. It wasn’t scary at all nor did I ever feel panic. It was more like if I was hand-hold through the experience. This is a very nice strain that I will highly recommend to anyone.
4 people found this helpful
September 2, 2023
Didn’t really like the taste, but a very good strain of weed love the smoke it during the day
1 person found this helpful
December 12, 2024
ummm...yeah. I'm writing this after smoking about a 3rd of the rollup. The true effects are kicking in like an edible 🤔😎 I wish there was a "hmmm yeah" emoji. The high starts in the cereal and works it way down to the toes. I feel warm and stuck on the couch. But I'm still functioning enough to play 2K. Good times 🙂‍↔️
1 person found this helpful
July 28, 2024
Blue Nerds has a great aroma with a great high. Helps you you to relax, with food, any negative disorder & helps make you feel good, uplifted.

