b........2
May 30, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Talkative
Just smoked some of this and I can say it tastes just like candy🔥 the high itself feels more like a indica body high but yeah overall definitely would buy again blue nerds is a 10
g........a
September 25, 2023
Focused
Happy
This was a cool high. I researched the strain and saw that there are 2 types of blue nerds, one from Sohum and the other is an AKA for plain ole Nerds. The one I smoked was Sohum. The flower is crazy blue purples, just gorgeous! The high was great. Its a fun high, a bit talkative, a bit giggly, very relaxed. I was making a packing list for a trip and I was able to focus and get it done!! There were times when I couch locked but I was able to get up and keep doing stuff. All in all, I'd say a great daytime high or for getting stuff done/ focusing for sure.
h........1
June 9, 2023
These Blue Nerds buds are some of THE most colorful & gorgeous that I have ever seen! Wish leafly still allowed reviewers to upload pics — especially when they have so few of the newer strains! — but alas, they do not.. so I can't share with you the most beautiful, vivid PURPLES & deep, midnight BLUES, as well as the brightest GREENS on which I have ever laid my eyes. I kid you not — I've never seen a bud so stunning + beguiling! ... if only her flavor could match her glorious beauty! It's a rather harsh smoke for MY personal palate, but if your preference is pungent, then she may be right for you. Medicinally, Blue Nerds hits all the right notes for me — alleviating general anxiety, helping my patience-levels & presence, managing-well my adhd + intrusive thinking, while helping me 'get my shit done'. She's always welcome in my home! Think I'd categorize her as a "heavy hitter" tho, so newbies take heed.. but long-time tokers like me will definitely ❤️. Solid 4½ 🌟 .. ½ off only for pungent flavor profile, but that's obv just personal. And I CERTAINLY won't be kicking her 2 ounce-ass outta my bed for eating crackers! 😉
S........m
May 20, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Excellent hybrid, quality smalls for experienced daily users
J........8
November 12, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This strain has a nice scent to it. The feeling was amazing. At first, I felt light, talkative, giggly…then I moved to a more chilled, creative person; I was focus. Then my body felt highly euphoric. Let me tell you that it was an amazing feeling. I had the balcony door opened and I felt the breeze blow through my body like if I were a transparent being. I was one with the earth. It wasn’t scary at all nor did I ever feel panic. It was more like if I was hand-hold through the experience. This is a very nice strain that I will highly recommend to anyone.
m........3
September 2, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Didn’t really like the taste, but a very good strain of weed love the smoke it during the day
k........k
December 12, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
ummm...yeah. I'm writing this after smoking about a 3rd of the rollup. The true effects are kicking in like an edible 🤔😎 I wish there was a "hmmm yeah" emoji. The high starts in the cereal and works it way down to the toes. I feel warm and stuck on the couch. But I'm still functioning enough to play 2K. Good times 🙂↔️
p........m
July 28, 2024
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Blue Nerds has a great aroma with a great high. Helps you you to relax, with food, any negative disorder & helps make you feel good, uplifted.