These Blue Nerds buds are some of THE most colorful & gorgeous that I have ever seen! Wish leafly still allowed reviewers to upload pics — especially when they have so few of the newer strains! — but alas, they do not.. so I can't share with you the most beautiful, vivid PURPLES & deep, midnight BLUES, as well as the brightest GREENS on which I have ever laid my eyes. I kid you not — I've never seen a bud so stunning + beguiling! ... if only her flavor could match her glorious beauty! It's a rather harsh smoke for MY personal palate, but if your preference is pungent, then she may be right for you. Medicinally, Blue Nerds hits all the right notes for me — alleviating general anxiety, helping my patience-levels & presence, managing-well my adhd + intrusive thinking, while helping me 'get my shit done'. She's always welcome in my home! Think I'd categorize her as a "heavy hitter" tho, so newbies take heed.. but long-time tokers like me will definitely ❤️. Solid 4½ 🌟 .. ½ off only for pungent flavor profile, but that's obv just personal. And I CERTAINLY won't be kicking her 2 ounce-ass outta my bed for eating crackers! 😉