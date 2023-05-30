stock photo similar to Blue Nerds
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Blue Nerds

Blue Nerds is a weed strain from SoHum Royal that combines Forbidden Fruit x Watermelon Z. It's not to be confused with Nerds, which has an aka of the same name. Blue Nerds from SoHum Royal placed 20th in all the mixed-light weed in California in The Emerald Cup 2023. A legacy strain with different parentage might also share the name. Naming conflicts broadly exist in cannabis, as no one group controls naming.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Blue Nerds

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Blue Nerds strain effects

Reported by 21 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Relaxed

Blue Nerds strain helps with

  • Pain
    20% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    15% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    10% of people say it helps with Stress
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Blue Nerds products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Blue Nerds near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Blue Nerds strain reviews21

May 30, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Talkative
Just smoked some of this and I can say it tastes just like candy🔥 the high itself feels more like a indica body high but yeah overall definitely would buy again blue nerds is a 10
14 people found this helpful
September 25, 2023
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
This was a cool high. I researched the strain and saw that there are 2 types of blue nerds, one from Sohum and the other is an AKA for plain ole Nerds. The one I smoked was Sohum. The flower is crazy blue purples, just gorgeous! The high was great. Its a fun high, a bit talkative, a bit giggly, very relaxed. I was making a packing list for a trip and I was able to focus and get it done!! There were times when I couch locked but I was able to get up and keep doing stuff. All in all, I'd say a great daytime high or for getting stuff done/ focusing for sure.
12 people found this helpful
June 9, 2023
These Blue Nerds buds are some of THE most colorful & gorgeous that I have ever seen! Wish leafly still allowed reviewers to upload pics — especially when they have so few of the newer strains! — but alas, they do not.. so I can't share with you the most beautiful, vivid PURPLES & deep, midnight BLUES, as well as the brightest GREENS on which I have ever laid my eyes. I kid you not — I've never seen a bud so stunning + beguiling! ... if only her flavor could match her glorious beauty! It's a rather harsh smoke for MY personal palate, but if your preference is pungent, then she may be right for you. Medicinally, Blue Nerds hits all the right notes for me — alleviating general anxiety, helping my patience-levels & presence, managing-well my adhd + intrusive thinking, while helping me 'get my shit done'. She's always welcome in my home! Think I'd categorize her as a "heavy hitter" tho, so newbies take heed.. but long-time tokers like me will definitely ❤️. Solid 4½ 🌟 .. ½ off only for pungent flavor profile, but that's obv just personal. And I CERTAINLY won't be kicking her 2 ounce-ass outta my bed for eating crackers! 😉
10 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight