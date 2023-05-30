stock photo similar to Blue Nerds
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Blue Nerds
Blue Nerds is a weed strain from SoHum Royal that combines Forbidden Fruit x Watermelon Z. It's not to be confused with Nerds, which has an aka of the same name. Blue Nerds from SoHum Royal placed 20th in all the mixed-light weed in California in The Emerald Cup 2023. A legacy strain with different parentage might also share the name. Naming conflicts broadly exist in cannabis, as no one group controls naming.
Blue Nerds strain effects
Reported by 21 real people like you
Blue Nerds strain reviews21
b........2
May 30, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Talkative
g........a
September 25, 2023
Focused
Happy
h........1
June 9, 2023