I tried this strain when I worked at a dispensary a couple of years Ago. I bought two grams and after smoking it came back and bought the remaining 12 grams. This stuff is special. Truly unique. The stuff I had was a dark purple almost black (they must have lowered the temp at the end of Bloom) and ...
Great tasting, pretty smooth and can be used as any time of day high. Smoked in flower form from a glass pipe, immediate effects were felt almost upon exhale. Love this strain with music and grape juice.
Amazing, very tasty strain. Gorgeous, dense buds with a very strong blueberry smell.
It also has a very strong blueberry taste, with the Tahoe OG lending it a little bit of spice.
The flower I had: Relaxing, strong, amazing taste, Perfect for evenings, or any time you need to relax.
If you like b...
Exquisite taste and effects.
Powerfully effective. I wouldn’t use when I got important things to do. An array of flavors terps but mostly berries and wood. Agro couture has a nice concentrate that didn’t disappoint. Good for night time use or relaxing with a good euphoria that made me laugh.
This is one of the best strains I’ve tried so far for concentrates. It smells just like a fresh bag of weed. I totally taste the blueberry too. It makes me completely giggly and relaxed. For the first time in days my hip isn’t hurting anymore.
Have you noticed that virtually every reviewer believes this strain is special? It's because it is. This is one of those unique strains that has an amazing smell from a unique sweet blueberry muffin terpene profile, a powerful euphoric effect, beautiful crystal structure and a calm and focused high...