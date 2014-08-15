ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blue Nightmare
  4. Reviews

Blue Nightmare reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Nightmare.

Reviews

47

Avatar for Stubbybudz
Member since 2019
kicks in fast and stays steady. Great one to relax with after a long day. It makes everything less sucky.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for ZzxxxOG
Member since 2019
I tried this strain when I worked at a dispensary a couple of years Ago. I bought two grams and after smoking it came back and bought the remaining 12 grams. This stuff is special. Truly unique. The stuff I had was a dark purple almost black (they must have lowered the temp at the end of Bloom) and ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Moose01
Member since 2017
Great tasting, pretty smooth and can be used as any time of day high. Smoked in flower form from a glass pipe, immediate effects were felt almost upon exhale. Love this strain with music and grape juice.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Kirrion
Member since 2018
Amazing, very tasty strain. Gorgeous, dense buds with a very strong blueberry smell. It also has a very strong blueberry taste, with the Tahoe OG lending it a little bit of spice. The flower I had: Relaxing, strong, amazing taste, Perfect for evenings, or any time you need to relax. If you like b...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Blue NightmareUser uploaded image of Blue NightmareUser uploaded image of Blue NightmareUser uploaded image of Blue NightmareUser uploaded image of Blue NightmareUser uploaded image of Blue NightmareUser uploaded image of Blue Nightmare
more
photos
Avatar for sayword3
Member since 2017
Exquisite taste and effects. Powerfully effective. I wouldn’t use when I got important things to do. An array of flavors terps but mostly berries and wood. Agro couture has a nice concentrate that didn’t disappoint. Good for night time use or relaxing with a good euphoria that made me laugh.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Kawasakitay
Member since 2018
This is one of the best strains I’ve tried so far for concentrates. It smells just like a fresh bag of weed. I totally taste the blueberry too. It makes me completely giggly and relaxed. For the first time in days my hip isn’t hurting anymore.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for PaleoStoneMan
Member since 2017
Have you noticed that virtually every reviewer believes this strain is special? It's because it is. This is one of those unique strains that has an amazing smell from a unique sweet blueberry muffin terpene profile, a powerful euphoric effect, beautiful crystal structure and a calm and focused high...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for jessimaka420
Member since 2015
MAJOR cotton mouth
Read full review
Reported
feelings