ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blue Nightmare
  • Leafly flower of Blue Nightmare

Hybrid

Blue Nightmare

Blue Nightmare

Blue Nightmare, bred by RNM Flowers, is a resinous, berry-flavored hybrid cross between Blue Dream and Tahoe OG. From the Tahoe OG indica, Blue Nightmare inherits a thick bud structure and a heavy blanket of crystal trichomes that promises intense euphoria and creativity. Blue Nightmare maintains the famous blueberry aroma of its Blue Dream parent, along with many of its widely cherished happy and relaxing effects.

Reviews

48

Show all

Avatar for fredlib89
Member since 2014
I loved this strain! (I actually suggested it to leafly!) It gave the most stereotypical high I've had. Very giggly, very relaxed, very happy, and lasted forever. The only reason it's not one of my favorites is because, focusing is virtually impossible, and if you want a high for a shorter amount of...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for LegitLogic
Member since 2014
People get ready for this one, it hits HARD and FAST, it's just an insane mix that is a must try! Seemed to help me alot with anxiety, depression, Insomnia, Spams & Pain. I highly recommend trying this one as soon as you can find it, when you do ENJOY!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for jpraptor
Member since 2015
Hands down the best bud I've ever smoked. Very harsh on the throat but it got my friend and I so baked we started narrating everything that was happening around us
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for chupadroops
Member since 2014
K.O. like Manny Pacquiao
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappySleepy
Avatar for roseysmokes17
Member since 2015
This stuff smells amazing. It's pretty dank, you can smell it if you're carrying. The high comes on quick and like a previous reviewer said it's very hard to focus on one task. I've done about 20 different things in the past hour. Productive, but a little scattered. It's a very chill, but light high...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Tahoe OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Blue Nightmare

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Blue NightmareUser uploaded image of Blue NightmareUser uploaded image of Blue NightmareUser uploaded image of Blue NightmareUser uploaded image of Blue NightmareUser uploaded image of Blue NightmareUser uploaded image of Blue Nightmare
more
photos
New Strains Alert: Blue Nightmare, Middlefork x Pineapple Express, U2 Kush, Snoop Dogg OG, and Ripped Bubba
New Strains Alert: Blue Nightmare, Middlefork x Pineapple Express, U2 Kush, Snoop Dogg OG, and Ripped Bubba