Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Nina.
Reviews
12
pimpedoutmonkey
Member since 2019
This is a truly unique strain, exceptional in every way, the smell is almost cheesy with berry undertones. Motivating, relaxing, with a solid mood boost. If you find this strain, absolutely try this first, you will be very glad you did.
This strain is lovely. I suffer from pmdd and some days are fucking torture. But in comes Blue Nina and now I'm absolutely enraptured with how delicious my tea is and baking cookies. I was crying an hour ago.
I love Blue Nina! It helps me forget about my troubles and really helps with my back pain or any other physical ailments. I only get slightly paranoid but am able to talk myself down pretty well. Would recommend!