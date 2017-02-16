ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for pimpedoutmonkey
Member since 2019
This is a truly unique strain, exceptional in every way, the smell is almost cheesy with berry undertones. Motivating, relaxing, with a solid mood boost. If you find this strain, absolutely try this first, you will be very glad you did.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Steenmachine
Member since 2018
This strain is lovely. I suffer from pmdd and some days are fucking torture. But in comes Blue Nina and now I'm absolutely enraptured with how delicious my tea is and baking cookies. I was crying an hour ago.
EuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Greengiraffe9
Member since 2019
I love Blue Nina! It helps me forget about my troubles and really helps with my back pain or any other physical ailments. I only get slightly paranoid but am able to talk myself down pretty well. Would recommend!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHungry
Avatar for lisamh
Member since 2018
Too 💪 for me!
EuphoricTingly
Avatar for Jvoiid
Member since 2018
Great strain for treating bodily pains but not sedative enough to make you lazy. Love smoking this strain in the morning to pick me up without giving me any anxiety . Very happy go lucky
CreativeEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Mrpuffinz3
Member since 2018
was on Black Friday special for $50 Oz, super happy with quality and overall effect atm. getting ripped and making Thanksgiving!!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for theperkinator82
Member since 2018
Very tasty and relaxing strain. This one sort of sneaks up on you though, so newbie consumers should proceed with caution.
RelaxedTalkative
Avatar for MadameGreen3988
Member since 2017
Goofy and sexy! Happy Happy Joy Joy.
