Blue Ocean

Relaxed
Euphoric
Uplifted
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 3 reviews

Blue Ocean is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Blue Ocean. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Blue Ocean effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

3 people reported 18 effects
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative
Anxious
33% of people say it helps with anxious
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety

write a review
