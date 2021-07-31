Loading…
Blue Ocean reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Ocean.

Blue Ocean effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
42% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
28% of people report feeling uplifted
Anxious
14% of people say it helps with anxious
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety

Blue Ocean reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about flavors:
Berry
14% of people taste the flavor berry
Blueberry
14% of people taste the flavor blueberry
Diesel
14% of people taste the flavor diesel

