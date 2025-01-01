Blue Pyramid is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Shiskaberry and Blueberry. This strain is 20% sativa and 80% indica. Blue Pyramid is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Blue Pyramid typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blue Pyramid’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Pyramid, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.