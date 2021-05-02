Blue Raspberry reviews
T........h
May 2, 2021
Its unfortunate that the strains I have bred keep getting misrepresented. The original BluRaz aka "Blue Razz" was bred in southern Colorado in summer 2017 at a little commercial farm known for growing the biggest trees in Colorado. BluRaz lineage consist of "Blue Dream" also know as Azure Haze Crossed to Raspberry Moonshine a strain bred by Mosca Seeds. The children of the BluRaz consist of BluRaz 99, BluRaz Lemonade, BluRaz Purps.
K........r
July 14, 2021
I vaped this strain, primarily for Fibromyalgia relief. One solid hit and weeeeeeeee! No pain. Just super relaxed and chill. Wanting to get stuff done. I felt focused in my mind but my body was warm and sexy feeling. Let's just say my husband enjoyed it a lot. It lasted a long time for me, the relaxing and pain relief for 8 solid hours.
L........p
October 8, 2021
So much to say about this strain! It’s smooth, taste like candy, and potent. I am primarily a indica smoker but occasionally I will try a hybrid. Two hits off this and I was functionally floating through the day. I was able to ignore the repeating songs of JJ coco melon I am tortured to listen to daily 😂🤦🏼♀️I will def keep this strain on hand at all times. Did I mention it also took care of my body aches and pains! It’s a must.
r........3
November 1, 2022
Blue Raspberry - Edible —————————- - Took 1 gummy because I don’t know my tolerance yet. - Took 25min for it to kick in with me for 100mg. - Makes my eyes zoom back & forth. - 100% stoner eye vibes. - its massaging like tingling my left side neck for herniated disc as I got a bad migraine attack earlier today around noon and its currently 930pm. Smoked 3 bowls (not in a row) —-flower ( GMO by Aeriz ) supposed to be a really good one for pain but it wouldnt take my pain away at all. I just stocked up again as im having ankle surgery and doc said he does not want me to smoke flower. Telling me I have to switch to edibles. So since the GMO wasnt working, thought I would try this one which reviews/info is for Chronic Pain/Myofascial Pain Syndrome/Headaches/Migraines and a handful of other things. - I woke right up from this even though this is an Indica. But after 30min past that its slowly starting to make me feel sleepy. Not a heavy sleep. (I used to take several diff insomnia medications) lol so I need a kicker if its going to knock me out if that helps you understand yours and mine tolerance. - Eyes are still heavy. Stoner eye vibes continue!✌🏽 - Making my eyes feel super dry 5min after that time I said last. - I was out cold😴,stronger then any sleeping medication I had ever taken (ambien, belsomra, trazadone, and 6 others I have tried) Best deep sleep I had ever had in a long time! - Next morning, groggy a little bit but it wears off after 2-3hrs after being up. But no hangover feeling. - Took my migraine away last night. Usually, I go to bed with a migraine and wake up with one. - I also, did not get any cravings for the munchies at all! :) ••Great for anxiety, pain, adhd, depression, headaches/migraines, and insomnia.
F........i
October 19, 2022
One of my new favorite strains! I suffer from a TON of chronic daily pains. I have had 2 spinal laminectomies, I suffer from multiple spinal issues including progressive Degenerative Disc Disease, muscle spasms, severe Endometriosis pains almost daily, and unfortunately I also have a laundry list of mental health issues/disorders. This strain right here checks ALL of the boxes when it comes to ailing my daily pain(s) and mental health woes!!! AND IT TASTES LIKE ACTUAL CANDY!!!! (Specifically, Blue Raspberry Jolly Ranchers)🤤 If you suffer from pain issues and/or deal with nuerodivergent/mental health issues/disorders, then you have got to try this strain out!
1........e
July 29, 2023
When smoking BlueRaspberry in cartridge form from Shine brand, I feel very relaxed almost instantly. I would say within the first few minutes you have clarity on anything and everything important to you, however after that everything is pure calm bliss. I feel incredibly peaceful and one with my couch, definitely more on the indica side. There are psychoactive effects considering it is a hybrid I do feel the sativa “feel like I’m in a movie” type high, but I am in control of this movie. No paranoia on this strain. Just great vibes and I would definitely recommend for a good high that won’t make you freak out or your head spin. Good stuff Blue Razz, good stuff.
h........n
April 7, 2023
Blue Raspberry is the first strain to get rid of my brain fog and help me focus enough to write a review! I vaped this strain, and it was so sweet and straight-up-delicious that I questioned if there was artificial flavorings. I had no couch lock, and was motivated to do tasks that I’d put off for weeks. I highly recommend this for anyone and everyone! Especially with those that are anxious, depressed, stressed, or suffering with chronic pain.
f........4
December 13, 2021
First, my Blue Razz strain is in the form of a cartridge. I purchased from Herbal Wellness Center, medical cannabis shop. To provide some clarity and reference, I suffer from severe migraine and tension headache. Taste: it has a sweet taste I would describe as a slightly sour berry flavor. I picked this up after studying it's uplifting yet body-relaxing effects. Tonight I decided to open and try it. I am a fan of hybrids since they treat the tension in my muscles and also uplift my mind , allowing me to just relax mentally and physically. The difference making this strain uniqie (as compared to many other hybrid strains I have tried), are its profoundly unique effects that make it stand out in a good way. Effects: In my experience thus far, it calms the tension immediately in the muscles , particularly in the facial and back muscle regions. However, I am biast since those regions are where my tension and muscle pain primarily exist. This cannabis strain, particularly in the facial muscles, contribute to quicky easing muscle tension and migraine headaches by causing me to feel kinda like I am floating (the only way I can describe it, honestly). It's not an overwhelming, anxious or lethargic experience, which is fine in some scenarios but not so much when you actually want to just "feel chill".this stain is one that hits the sweet spot between a mentally high but very clear and relaxed that makes you feel like a very strong body high, planted where you are and feeling oddly positive. It causes me to "feel" endorphins being released so to speak. I feel a vibrational feeling throughout my body. For empathics, this strain is a great catalyst for Reiki or other types of meditation. The "chill high" is what is so unique. We smoke to chill-out and relax, but this strain exhibits properties that seem to focus especially on muscle relaxation and a "feel good but not overthinking" result. It should have been called "blueberry chill" because I am amble to focus clearly , feel in control, but also having an oddly relaxed feeling that is just righ to enjoy the present moment. Just my two cents. It's a great option for body aches and pains, migraine, tension headache, mental stress, eye strain from excessive exposure to computer monitors and the list goes on. If you wish to function creatively, professionally, and do not wish to feel dragged down or too anxious, this is the strain for you. L. C