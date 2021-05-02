First, my Blue Razz strain is in the form of a cartridge. I purchased from Herbal Wellness Center, medical cannabis shop. To provide some clarity and reference, I suffer from severe migraine and tension headache. Taste: it has a sweet taste I would describe as a slightly sour berry flavor. I picked this up after studying it's uplifting yet body-relaxing effects. Tonight I decided to open and try it. I am a fan of hybrids since they treat the tension in my muscles and also uplift my mind , allowing me to just relax mentally and physically. The difference making this strain uniqie (as compared to many other hybrid strains I have tried), are its profoundly unique effects that make it stand out in a good way. Effects: In my experience thus far, it calms the tension immediately in the muscles , particularly in the facial and back muscle regions. However, I am biast since those regions are where my tension and muscle pain primarily exist. This cannabis strain, particularly in the facial muscles, contribute to quicky easing muscle tension and migraine headaches by causing me to feel kinda like I am floating (the only way I can describe it, honestly). It's not an overwhelming, anxious or lethargic experience, which is fine in some scenarios but not so much when you actually want to just "feel chill".this stain is one that hits the sweet spot between a mentally high but very clear and relaxed that makes you feel like a very strong body high, planted where you are and feeling oddly positive. It causes me to "feel" endorphins being released so to speak. I feel a vibrational feeling throughout my body. For empathics, this strain is a great catalyst for Reiki or other types of meditation. The "chill high" is what is so unique. We smoke to chill-out and relax, but this strain exhibits properties that seem to focus especially on muscle relaxation and a "feel good but not overthinking" result. It should have been called "blueberry chill" because I am amble to focus clearly , feel in control, but also having an oddly relaxed feeling that is just righ to enjoy the present moment. Just my two cents. It's a great option for body aches and pains, migraine, tension headache, mental stress, eye strain from excessive exposure to computer monitors and the list goes on. If you wish to function creatively, professionally, and do not wish to feel dragged down or too anxious, this is the strain for you. L. C