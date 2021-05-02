So much to say about this strain! It’s smooth, taste like candy, and potent. I am primarily a indica smoker but occasionally I will try a hybrid. Two hits off this and I was functionally floating through the day. I was able to ignore the repeating songs of JJ coco melon I am tortured to listen to daily 😂🤦🏼‍♀️I will def keep this strain on hand at all times. Did I mention it also took care of my body aches and pains! It’s a must.