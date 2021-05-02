stock photo similar to Blue Raspberry
Blue Raspberry
aka Blue Razz
Blue Raspberry, also known as "Blue Razz," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain. 'Blu Raz' aka blue raspberry was reportedlt created in 2015 as a clone-only Blue Cookies × Mendobreath UV. Blue Raspberry offers a sweet flavor profile with skunky undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and headaches. Growers say Blue Raspberry has a flowering time of about 10-12 weeks when cultivated indoors. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of this strain - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Blue Raspberry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Blue Raspberry strain effects
