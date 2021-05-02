stock photo similar to Blue Raspberry
Hybrid

Blue Raspberry

aka Blue Razz

Blue Raspberry, also known as "Blue Razz," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain. 'Blu Raz' aka blue raspberry was reportedlt created in 2015 as a clone-only Blue Cookies × Mendobreath UV. Blue Raspberry offers a sweet flavor profile with skunky undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and headaches. Growers say Blue Raspberry has a flowering time of about 10-12 weeks when cultivated indoors. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of this strain - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Blue Raspberry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Blue Raspberry strain effects

Reported by 94 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Focused

Blue Raspberry strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    43% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    23% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    22% of people say it helps with Stress
Blue Raspberry strain reviews94

May 2, 2021
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Its unfortunate that the strains I have bred keep getting misrepresented. The original BluRaz aka "Blue Razz" was bred in southern Colorado in summer 2017 at a little commercial farm known for growing the biggest trees in Colorado. BluRaz lineage consist of "Blue Dream" also know as Azure Haze Crossed to Raspberry Moonshine a strain bred by Mosca Seeds. The children of the BluRaz consist of BluRaz 99, BluRaz Lemonade, BluRaz Purps.
116 people found this helpful
July 14, 2021
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
I vaped this strain, primarily for Fibromyalgia relief. One solid hit and weeeeeeeee! No pain. Just super relaxed and chill. Wanting to get stuff done. I felt focused in my mind but my body was warm and sexy feeling. Let's just say my husband enjoyed it a lot. It lasted a long time for me, the relaxing and pain relief for 8 solid hours.
84 people found this helpful
October 8, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
So much to say about this strain! It’s smooth, taste like candy, and potent. I am primarily a indica smoker but occasionally I will try a hybrid. Two hits off this and I was functionally floating through the day. I was able to ignore the repeating songs of JJ coco melon I am tortured to listen to daily 😂🤦🏼‍♀️I will def keep this strain on hand at all times. Did I mention it also took care of my body aches and pains! It’s a must.
55 people found this helpful
