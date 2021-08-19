This strain easily worked it spot in my top 10 fav strains. Blue Runtz, where do I start? 🤔 THE HIGH is AMAZING!!! I’m so stoned rn but it doesn’t get you couch locked (like for instance sour diesel & gorilla glue gets me couch locked every time) but this I can smoke ALL DAY!. The buds look just like the pic they have above ⬆️ THE SMELL is tangy, blueberry 🫐 ish kinda smell but overall a pleasant smell & a even better taste 👅 very pleasant to the lungs & exhale! I give it a 10… this is one of those “bro you gotta try this new gas I found) type of strains! All my friends & family were blown away & me and my brother can’t get enough of it!!!