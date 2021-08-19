Blue Runtz reviews
Blue Runtz strain effects
Blue Runtz strain helps with
- 43% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
- 23% of people say it helps with Stress
S........s
August 19, 2021
Umm wow. I’m floating in a cloud of blue runtz. Not only do I have have all sorts of health issues that cause pain and discomfort (which at the moment, I can barely feel), but I have a ridiculously, stupidly, high tolerance…3 hits from the bong and I’m still feeling it pretty strongly, almost 2 hours later. Perfect for a night out or a night of couch-lock. It’s like a magical hybrid, that adjusts to what you need it to do for you, at that moment. My tongue got numb and tingly, by the second hit. Also got kind of giggly and silly at one point. HIGHLY recommend 10/10 😑
S........0
August 22, 2021
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
This strain is absolutely amazing. It is LOUD! It is very strong smelling and it smells like candy in my opinion. It will get you high very quickly. I just can not get enough of the smell. Its so good! It smells just like blueberry, candy, skunky Quality to it. The high is amazing. If I had to guess it would be a hybrid. A nice energized chill. Well work the money. 5 star strain for Sure.
S........1
October 18, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Great blueberry taste on the inhale. Earthy spicy on the exhale. Nice body high. Just bought a quarter ounce, andI'm not disappointed! 👍👍
B........2
June 30, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
It’s almost like I’ve ordered some fresh baked blueberry cookies it smells like vanilla blueberry Creamsicle to say less ….. one of my absolute favorites!!
S........s
December 27, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
This strain easily worked it spot in my top 10 fav strains. Blue Runtz, where do I start? 🤔 THE HIGH is AMAZING!!! I’m so stoned rn but it doesn’t get you couch locked (like for instance sour diesel & gorilla glue gets me couch locked every time) but this I can smoke ALL DAY!. The buds look just like the pic they have above ⬆️ THE SMELL is tangy, blueberry 🫐 ish kinda smell but overall a pleasant smell & a even better taste 👅 very pleasant to the lungs & exhale! I give it a 10… this is one of those “bro you gotta try this new gas I found) type of strains! All my friends & family were blown away & me and my brother can’t get enough of it!!!
c........n
October 29, 2023
Aroused
Happy
Hungry
Reminds me of Blue Zskittles but stronger and lasts longer. A great taste and cool ride!!! I highly recommend this strain to anyone suffering from asthma and pain. Made me feel very happy and I jammed out to some great tunes. I had a great nap afterwards lol
c........3
December 24, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Bought a Half oz of this stuff and it's really good. Probably my favorite strain Runtz so far! I'm nice and relaxed but not couch locked. I'm having a few brewskies too and it didn't take much to put me in good mood. Feeling amazing. Definitely worth it. I might need to go pick up a couple zips of this
a........m
February 29, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
I had one bong hit of this. Just realized I’ve been watching my thoughts play out on the back of my closed eyelids in silence for 10 minutes. Feels gently psychedelic. Definitely a nighttime/super chill vibe