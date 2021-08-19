Umm wow. I’m floating in a cloud of blue runtz. Not only do I have have all sorts of health issues that cause pain and discomfort (which at the moment, I can barely feel), but I have a ridiculously, stupidly, high tolerance…3 hits from the bong and I’m still feeling it pretty strongly, almost 2 hours later. Perfect for a night out or a night of couch-lock. It’s like a magical hybrid, that adjusts to what you need it to do for you, at that moment. My tongue got numb and tingly, by the second hit. Also got kind of giggly and silly at one point. HIGHLY recommend 10/10 😑