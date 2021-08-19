Blue Runtz
Blue Runtz is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain with an unknown breeder made from a genetic cross between Blueberry and White Runtz, Blue Runtz is more than 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blue Runtz effects make them feel relaxed, euphoric, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blue Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Blue Runtz features an aroma and flavor profile of blueberry, pear, and vanilla. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Blue Runtz strain effects
Blue Runtz strain helps with
43% of people say it helps with Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with Depression
23% of people say it helps with Stress
