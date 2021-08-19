stock photo similar to Blue Runtz
HybridTHC 21%CBD

Blue Runtz

Blue Runtz is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain with an unknown breeder made from a genetic cross between Blueberry and White Runtz, Blue Runtz is more than 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blue Runtz effects make them feel relaxed, euphoric, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blue Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Blue Runtz features an aroma and flavor profile of blueberry, pear, and vanilla. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Blue Runtz strain effects

Reported by 61 real people like you

Feelings

Euphoric

Relaxed

Tingly

Blue Runtz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    43% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    30% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    23% of people say it helps with Stress
Blue Runtz strain reviews61

August 19, 2021
Umm wow. I’m floating in a cloud of blue runtz. Not only do I have have all sorts of health issues that cause pain and discomfort (which at the moment, I can barely feel), but I have a ridiculously, stupidly, high tolerance…3 hits from the bong and I’m still feeling it pretty strongly, almost 2 hours later. Perfect for a night out or a night of couch-lock. It’s like a magical hybrid, that adjusts to what you need it to do for you, at that moment. My tongue got numb and tingly, by the second hit. Also got kind of giggly and silly at one point. HIGHLY recommend 10/10 😑
August 22, 2021
This strain is absolutely amazing. It is LOUD! It is very strong smelling and it smells like candy in my opinion. It will get you high very quickly. I just can not get enough of the smell. Its so good! It smells just like blueberry, candy, skunky Quality to it. The high is amazing. If I had to guess it would be a hybrid. A nice energized chill. Well work the money. 5 star strain for Sure.
October 18, 2021
Great blueberry taste on the inhale. Earthy spicy on the exhale. Nice body high. Just bought a quarter ounce, andI'm not disappointed! 👍👍
Strain spotlight