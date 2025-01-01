Blue Skies
Blue Skies is a hybrid weed strain bred by Wonderbrett’s Byrd Seed Genetics from a genetic cross of Beyond Blueberry 2.0 x JZK #15. This strain tastes like the slushie of your dreams, with strong notes of blueberry, grape, cherry, and a creamy cola mouthfeel. It grows into blinged-out, grape soda-colored buds perfect for hash-making that provide a bevy of relaxing, creative effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Skies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
