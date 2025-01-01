Beyond Blueberry 2.0 is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Wonderbrett’s Byrd Seed Genetics and made from a genetic cross of Blueberry Purps x Wifi OG as an update to Brett’s original Beyond Blueberry. This strain draws on the sumptuous berry flavors of GDP the sharp herbal qualities of OG for a resinous, colorful and euphoric strain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Beyond Blueberry 2.0, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.