Beyond Blueberry 2.0
stock photo similar to Beyond Blueberry 2.0
Beyond Blueberry 2.0
BBY
Indica
write a review
Beyond Blueberry 2.0 is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Wonderbrett’s Byrd Seed Genetics and made from a genetic cross of Blueberry Purps x Wifi OG as an update to Brett’s original Beyond Blueberry. This strain draws on the sumptuous berry flavors of GDP the sharp herbal qualities of OG for a resinous, colorful and euphoric strain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Beyond Blueberry 2.0, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Beyond Blueberry 2.0Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Beyond Blueberry 2.0 products near you
Similar to Beyond Blueberry 2.0 near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—