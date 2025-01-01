Blue Sugar Cookies
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
stock photo similar to Blue Sugar Cookies
Blue Sugar Cookies
BSC
Hybrid
Blue Sugar Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Blue Sugar Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sugar Cookies and Blueberry. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Blue Sugar Cookies is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Blue Sugar Cookies typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blue Sugar Cookies’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Sugar Cookies, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Blue Sugar CookiesOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Blue Sugar Cookies products near you
Similar to Blue Sugar Cookies near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—