Blue Sugar Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sugar Cookies and Blueberry. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Blue Sugar Cookies is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Blue Sugar Cookies typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blue Sugar Cookies’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Sugar Cookies, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







