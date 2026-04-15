Blue Sugar Cookies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Sugar Cookies.
Blue Sugar Cookies reviews
b........l
Yesterday
Creative
Focused
Tingly
Dry eyes
Purchased from an Oregon Dispensary online. Flavor is absolutely excellent on this thing. Listed as 30% total cannabinoids, dominant in Myrcene followed by Linalool and Caryophyllene. Left a really sweet blueberry scent in my fingers, while the inhale was closer to sugar cookies. It was a really great, productive high. It gave me just enough energy to be focused on a task without any anxiety, while also feeling locked in and relaxed.