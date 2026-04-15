Purchased from an Oregon Dispensary online. Flavor is absolutely excellent on this thing. Listed as 30% total cannabinoids, dominant in Myrcene followed by Linalool and Caryophyllene. Left a really sweet blueberry scent in my fingers, while the inhale was closer to sugar cookies. It was a really great, productive high. It gave me just enough energy to be focused on a task without any anxiety, while also feeling locked in and relaxed.

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