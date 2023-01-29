Blue Tint
Blue Tint is an indica dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Dream and Lemon Kush Mints. Blue Tint is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blue Tint effects include feeling giggly, creative, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blue Tint when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and fatigue. Bred by The Bank Seed Hub, Blue Tint features flavors like berry, flowers, and spicy/herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is unkown. The average price of Blue Tint typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Tint, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Blue TintOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Blue Tint strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Blue Tint products near you
Similar to Blue Tint near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—