After experiencing some awful anxiety, I vaped a bowl. I usually vape a couple bowls to medicate myself, but I totally forgot about my second bowl with this strain. 😝 It's a great for anxiety, The high feels very balanced. A top shelf Hybrid in my opinion. 👌
Nugs are dense like DutchTreat is, you get the flavor of Dutch as well with a little Blueberry! No surprise! Nice head high that settles into a body high after a few minutes (compliments of the blueberry)
I slept like a champ.