ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blue Treat
  4. Reviews

Blue Treat reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Treat.

Reviews

8

Avatar for mrsdopeydabz
Member since 2018
The two most amazing strains make a happy, uplifting, wonderful high!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for BabyKermit
Member since 2016
After experiencing some awful anxiety, I vaped a bowl. I usually vape a couple bowls to medicate myself, but I totally forgot about my second bowl with this strain. 😝 It's a great for anxiety, The high feels very balanced. A top shelf Hybrid in my opinion. 👌
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Polaris75
Member since 2015
I live with chronic pain and this strain works great and I didnt get couch lock. the flavor was great.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for TFrye1187
Member since 2016
This so far is my favorite! Blue Treat is the first strain that has helped with pain. I do NOT get couch lock. I sleep incredibly when I do go to sleep. Helps with my stress, and anxiety. All of it!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Blue TreatUser uploaded image of Blue Treat
Avatar for dopesmoke79
Member since 2014
Shits good. It's not super stony, but it's not mexican dirt weed. Gives you a decent high you can still get out and work or do stuff.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for SirRoice
Member since 2014
Nugs are dense like DutchTreat is, you get the flavor of Dutch as well with a little Blueberry! No surprise! Nice head high that settles into a body high after a few minutes (compliments of the blueberry) I slept like a champ.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Bobthebuilder420
Member since 2015
Damn! Tastes like it sounds! I can't feel my face!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyTinglyUplifted