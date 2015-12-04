ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Jordan of the Islands matched two of the sweetest tasting flowers to make this candy of an strain. Using Blueberry and Dutch Treat genetics, Blue Treat was born. This short plant takes after its strong indica lineage, producing sticky resinous buds that can soothe your pain and relieve your stress. The dark green buds are covered in trichomes and give off a sweet berry aroma.

Nugs are dense like DutchTreat is, you get the flavor of Dutch as well with a little Blueberry! No surprise! Nice head high that settles into a body high after a few minutes (compliments of the blueberry) I slept like a champ.
After experiencing some awful anxiety, I vaped a bowl. I usually vape a couple bowls to medicate myself, but I totally forgot about my second bowl with this strain. 😝 It's a great for anxiety, The high feels very balanced. A top shelf Hybrid in my opinion. 👌
This so far is my favorite! Blue Treat is the first strain that has helped with pain. I do NOT get couch lock. I sleep incredibly when I do go to sleep. Helps with my stress, and anxiety. All of it!!
Damn! Tastes like it sounds! I can't feel my face!
Shits good. It's not super stony, but it's not mexican dirt weed. Gives you a decent high you can still get out and work or do stuff.
Lineage

Dutch Treat
Blueberry
