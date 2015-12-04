Jordan of the Islands matched two of the sweetest tasting flowers to make this candy of an strain. Using Blueberry and Dutch Treat genetics, Blue Treat was born. This short plant takes after its strong indica lineage, producing sticky resinous buds that can soothe your pain and relieve your stress. The dark green buds are covered in trichomes and give off a sweet berry aroma.
