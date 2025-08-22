Blue Zoap is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by LIT Farms and made from a genetic cross of Blue 16 x Zoap. This strain is as beautiful as it is loud, with dense, deep indigo buds accented with green leaves, orange pistils, and heavy trichome frost. Blue Zoap has a deeply-layered profile of fruit, berry, and mossy earth; consumers can expect these notes to pair with both euphoric and relaxing effects. This is a potent strain with around 28% THC and best recommended for experienced cannabis users and medical patients. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Zoap, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.