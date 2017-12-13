ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Smokinokie94
Member since 2019
Growing as of right now. Fairly decent sized fan leaves with a majority having 9 blades. Will update once flower is harvested
weazal
Member since 2012
Took a long time to kick in, but that may be on account of it being 2 years old. Once it did, it was enjoyably disabling. My computer multitasking ground to a halt and I found myself staring blankly at the screen. While it may be mentally disabling, there’s frankly a lot of mood elevation that’s not...
sherrysweet
Member since 2019
When I bought this I was so looking forward to the nice taste, smell, and inflammation reduction properties, but was VERY disappointed. Don’t know if it was where I bought it or what but it just tasted like dirt and didn’t help all. Bought it at The Magic Forrest in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Would giv...
Hungry
Siprico73
Member since 2019
Actually a frustrating strain for me, blueberry and afgani are to of my more liked strains. Acquired 28 grams and had to sole almost half before I felt any effects, which was only in my eyes, used other 14 grams for infused coconut oil for brownies still not impressed. Probably great for someone new...
Saruhh96
Member since 2019
Not nearly as potent as the strains I’m used too. Definitely didn’t get me as high as I like to be. Pretty to look at and not harsh at all. Better if you have a large quantity.
HappyRelaxed
zingledorf
Member since 2016
Absolutely amazing for body aches and pain!
EuphoricRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Ruskovitch
Member since 2018
Very nice strain , great looking great taste 9.5/10
FocusedRelaxedSleepyTalkativeUplifted
BongCloud
Member since 2018
some of the greatest smelling weed I've ever had, you'd swear the smell changes the closer you are to the bud.
