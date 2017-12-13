We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Took a long time to kick in, but that may be on account of it being 2 years old. Once it did, it was enjoyably disabling. My computer multitasking ground to a halt and I found myself staring blankly at the screen. While it may be mentally disabling, there’s frankly a lot of mood elevation that’s not...
When I bought this I was so looking forward to the nice taste, smell, and inflammation reduction properties, but was VERY disappointed. Don’t know if it was where I bought it or what but it just tasted like dirt and didn’t help all. Bought it at The Magic Forrest in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Would giv...
Actually a frustrating strain for me, blueberry and afgani are to of my more liked strains. Acquired 28 grams and had to sole almost half before I felt any effects, which was only in my eyes, used other 14 grams for infused coconut oil for brownies still not impressed. Probably great for someone new...