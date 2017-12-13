ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

3.8 12 reviews

Blueberry Bomb

Blueberry Bomb

Blueberry Bomb is an indica-dominant hybrid created by Palomar Craft Cannabis. This strain is a cross of Blueberry x Afghani and offers semi-weighted physical effects that relax muscles while combating stress and anxiety. The terpene profile is dominated by the scent of fresh blueberries, but underlying notes of orange peel and sweet earth can be present as well. Enjoy this strain near the end of the day to maximize its soothing physical attributes.  

Lineage

Afghani
Blueberry
Blueberry Bomb

