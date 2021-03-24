Blueberry Clementine is a hybrid marijuana strain from Rev Genetics made by crossing Blueberry with Clementine. This strain has a flavor profile featuring sweet berries and citrus. Smoking Blueberry Clementine provides a cerebral high that may act as a mood-booster. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with pain and stress.
