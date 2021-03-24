ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blueberry Clementine

Blueberry Clementine

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
HybridTHC 19%
Dominant Terpene: Limonene
4.3(3)
No effects reported

Blueberry Clementine is a hybrid marijuana strain from Rev Genetics made by crossing Blueberry with Clementine. This strain has a flavor profile featuring sweet berries and citrus. Smoking Blueberry Clementine provides a cerebral high that may act as a mood-booster. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with pain and stress.

Buy Blueberry Clementine near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Similar to Blueberry Clementine near undefined

Show me all similar strains
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

AVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Blueberry Clementine reviews3

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Looking for a good deal?

Shop deals on weed near you
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...

Strain spotlight