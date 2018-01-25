ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Blueberry Cookies

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

CalmingEnergizing

Blueberry Cookies nugget
Blueberry Cookies
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Blueberry Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing Blueberry Tahoe and Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). This strain’s unique flavor is a mixture of roasted nuts, mint, and fresh blueberries, while the bouquet provides an earthier, berry-forward aroma. Blueberry Cookies tends to hit the consumer in the body with mid-level sedative effects that are relaxing without being cumbersome. The mental state is often heady and creative, offering a distraction from stress. Blueberry Cookies is often recommended for consumers contending with chronic pain, inflammation, and depression. 

Effects

528 reported effects from 63 people
Relaxed 65%
Happy 52%
Uplifted 47%
Euphoric 44%
Creative 31%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 11%
Anxious 6%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 4%

Reviews

87

Avatar for daintyd
Member since 2015
It’s just easy feeling, kind of floaty. I took a couple of hits and my eyelids immediately started drooping and my whole body just loosened up and relaxed. I may have never felt this relaxed in my life, actually. I’m cool as a cucumber, and I don’t even like cucumbers. Happy, chill, relaxed, and gim...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappySleepyTalkative
Avatar for jayraddly
Member since 2015
Beautiful strain. Classic Blueberry with the punch of Cookies! Yerba Buena Farms produced some superior examples of this strain. 20-25% thc. Instant Classic
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for mariannaSF
Member since 2018
Great for sleeping. Need very little to feel relaxed. Gives dry mouth and hunger but body is so relaxed that I just go to sleep. Definitely recommend if you need deep and relaxing sleep.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappy
Avatar for Just4Looks
Member since 2016
My friend said this stuff is how "weed is supposed to be." And I couldn't agree more. Such a nice Euphoric strain. A lot of strains get you high and maybe in a better mood, but this shit actually gets you pretty euphoric. It's a nice nighttime strain. Doesn't coach lock and it isn't too heady or any...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for hfc
Member since 2018
Picked up an 8th grown by Tahoe Hydroponics. Buds were frosty white with deep undertones of purple. 10/10 strain right here. Wish I could get some more.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryTalkative
Lineage

Strain parent
Thin Mint GSC
parent
Strain
Blueberry Cookies