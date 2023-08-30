stock photo similar to Blueberry Slushie
Hybrid

Blueberry Slushie

Blueberry Slushie is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry Cookies and Georgia Pie. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Blueberry Slushie has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Good Day Farm, a Tennessee-based cannabis brand that aims to illuminate the good in everyone, everywhere, every day. Blueberry Slushie is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blueberry Slushie effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blueberry Slushie when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Good Day Farm, Blueberry Slushie features flavors like berry, earthy, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Blueberry Slushie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Blueberry Slushie is a deliciously purple strain with dense, resin-coated buds that burst with fruity flavor. This strain is great for unwinding at the end of the day, or enjoying a cozy night in with some snacks and a movie. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Slushie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Blueberry Slushie strain effects

Reported by 12 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Relaxed

Blueberry Slushie strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    25% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    16% of people say it helps with Stress
Loading...

Blueberry Slushie strain reviews12

August 30, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Focused
It was a great strain
6 people found this helpful
December 28, 2023
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
strain was very strong. one bong sesh and I was caputz. heavy body high. smells dank. when burning smells like blueberry and gas.
4 people found this helpful
September 15, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
To Me Its Average.....
3 people found this helpful
