Blueberry Slushie
Blueberry Slushie is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry Cookies and Georgia Pie. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Blueberry Slushie has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Good Day Farm, a Tennessee-based cannabis brand that aims to illuminate the good in everyone, everywhere, every day. Blueberry Slushie is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blueberry Slushie effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blueberry Slushie when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Good Day Farm, Blueberry Slushie features flavors like berry, earthy, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Blueberry Slushie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Blueberry Slushie is a deliciously purple strain with dense, resin-coated buds that burst with fruity flavor. This strain is great for unwinding at the end of the day, or enjoying a cozy night in with some snacks and a movie. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Slushie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Blueberry Slushie strain effects
