- 50% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
h........3
March 19, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Good flavor, and smoked real nice. Best way to describe taste would be floral and fruity, with a very low earthy tone. The feeling is calming but not “I could take a nap” calming. More like “I wanna go out and lay under the trees” calm.
2........c
November 8, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Eases into energetic energy, then relaxes your body, and you feel euphoric focus and clear mindedness! 😍 AMAZING ✨