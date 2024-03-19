stock photo similar to Blueberry Cough
Blueberry Cough
Blueberry Cough is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry and Strawberry Cough. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Blueberry Cough is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Blueberry Cough typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blueberry Cough’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Cough, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Blueberry Cough strain effects
Blueberry Cough strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Blueberry Cough strain reviews2
h........3
March 19, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
2........c
November 8, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed