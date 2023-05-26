Blueberry Crumble reviews
Blueberry Crumble reviews
May 26, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
When my husband lit the joint, the smell of earth caught my senses. It's a great strain for relaxation, calmness and feeling of euphoria. We are enjoying it with wine and karaoke. Our weekend way to relax, lit a joint and disconnect from the world. Only setback is very dry, my husband describes it as "rolling sand" very stemming too a lot of stems. This strain is best for bowls in our opinion. My husband said. It lives up to its name, it really does crumble, you don't need a lot of cutting. Enjoy the high fellow stones! ✌🏻❤️⚾️
July 12, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Try this in a jay Please drink with cold grape juice 🍇 Smoke comes out like air
November 7, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
A very calming strain for me, taste pretty earthy, but not too harsh while smoking from a joint. A good strain for relaxing, and calming anxiety!
February 16, 2025
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Straight gas with a nice earthy flavor. Mine had purple and orange in it
December 29, 2023
awesome one of my top 10'. and I 5hink you are a little off on the $40 to $60 buckba gram. I my from Tulsa, Oklahoma and I pay $10 for a gram Everytime they have it at the only dispensary I go to. or maybe it's to time to update you app. Anyway it's a freaking bad ass bud son.
July 18, 2024
Creative
Focused
The strain i found to be OK, it doesn’t put you out for the day and it doesn’t make you hyper. The reason for my rating is the TASTE and that it would be a perfect daytime strain. I definitely feel there are more premium flower but as mentioned only gets an OK rating judging from an 8th I bought recently out of a dispensary in Michigan.
April 2, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
I just recently harvested an Auto plant of blueberry crumble and I got two and a half ounces of the most frosty, sweet, pungent smelling bud I’ve grown in a while! Fresh off the drying rack and I can only smoke half a blunt before I need a snack lol can’t wait to cure the rest and see what planet I end up on :)
June 17, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
If you want to chill, listen to music, watch a movie or get it on, this is the strain for you.