When my husband lit the joint, the smell of earth caught my senses. It's a great strain for relaxation, calmness and feeling of euphoria. We are enjoying it with wine and karaoke. Our weekend way to relax, lit a joint and disconnect from the world. Only setback is very dry, my husband describes it as "rolling sand" very stemming too a lot of stems. This strain is best for bowls in our opinion. My husband said. It lives up to its name, it really does crumble, you don't need a lot of cutting. Enjoy the high fellow stones! ✌🏻❤️⚾️