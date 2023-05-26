Blueberry Crumble
Blueberry Crumble is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry and OG Kush. This strain is a crumble product from Nature’s Grace and Wellness, a brand that offers high-quality cannabis with abundant terpene and cannabinoid profiles. Blueberry Crumble is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blueberry Crumble effects include relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blueberry Crumble when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, inflammation, and stress. Bred by Nature’s Grace and Wellness, Blueberry Crumble features flavors like blueberry, skunky, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Blueberry Crumble typically ranges from $40-$60 per gram. Blueberry Crumble is a potent indica-dominant hybrid that produces euphoric effects that are physically relaxing and fast-acting. It has a pungent aroma with earthy undertones of citrus and a beautiful appearance with dark purple buds and bright orange hairs. Blueberry Crumble is a great strain for unwinding at the end of the day or enjoying a cozy night in. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Crumble, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
