Blueberry Cupcake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blueberry Cupcake.
Blueberry Cupcake strain effects
Blueberry Cupcake reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
k........4
July 14, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Definitely a more potent strain, I recommend this strain if you have trouble eating, it’s the type of strain yo make you hungry and give you energy if that makes sense 😂 don’t know how else to explain it
k........l
November 6, 2023
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
It can get you real nice to sleep or make you clean your entire house😂real nice strain, give it 4 stars because I’ve had better ones, but definitely works good with anxiety and nervous people cause it give you that calm and funny feeling, good for watching a movie or studying🙌🏼
r........3
February 18, 2024
Energetic
Focused
It's a pretty decent strain. I've definitely had stronger, however this is great for getting things done during the day. Not so much a night strain - I've found it tends to keep me up.
w........a
October 25, 2023
Creative
Hungry
Relaxed
made me aware of parts of my brain, mind, and sensory complex that I was not previously aware of, things normally in the subconscious I suppose. interesting.
h........y
September 1, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
Had this in badder form, and it was a delight. Terrific hybrid in that it’s great both day and night. The fruit & earth notes conjure a late summer fruit orchard. The high was a bit of a creeper, with the onset very much in the head before pulsing through the body, all while maintaining a focal clarity. Uses abound.
c........e
July 20, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
To the Jun 27 commenter, Thank You! To everyone else, do yourself a favor!
v........4
November 16, 2023
Energetic
Relaxed
Anxious
Munchieeeesssssss !! Also makes me wanna nest (gather comfort items and put on some nice media at home)
H........h
June 5, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
I find this strain to have a wonderful flavor profile of fresh blueberries on the nose and a dense level of deep earthiness and fruit on the taste. Really delicious…. A great strain for social settings and deep conversations. Produces a calm but energetic high that gives you creativity and good energy. I’m obviously a big fan.