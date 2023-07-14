Blueberry Cupcake reviews

Blueberry Cupcake

Blueberry Cupcake strain effects

Reported by 22 real people like you

Feelings

Happy

Energetic

Focused

Blueberry Cupcake strain helps with

  • Stress
    38% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Insomnia
    23% of people say it helps with Insomnia

Blueberry Cupcake reviews

July 14, 2023
Definitely a more potent strain, I recommend this strain if you have trouble eating, it’s the type of strain yo make you hungry and give you energy if that makes sense 😂 don’t know how else to explain it
8 people found this helpful
November 6, 2023
It can get you real nice to sleep or make you clean your entire house😂real nice strain, give it 4 stars because I’ve had better ones, but definitely works good with anxiety and nervous people cause it give you that calm and funny feeling, good for watching a movie or studying🙌🏼
4 people found this helpful
February 18, 2024
It's a pretty decent strain. I've definitely had stronger, however this is great for getting things done during the day. Not so much a night strain - I've found it tends to keep me up.
3 people found this helpful
October 25, 2023
made me aware of parts of my brain, mind, and sensory complex that I was not previously aware of, things normally in the subconscious I suppose. interesting.
2 people found this helpful
September 1, 2023
Had this in badder form, and it was a delight. Terrific hybrid in that it’s great both day and night. The fruit & earth notes conjure a late summer fruit orchard. The high was a bit of a creeper, with the onset very much in the head before pulsing through the body, all while maintaining a focal clarity. Uses abound.
2 people found this helpful
July 20, 2023
To the Jun 27 commenter, Thank You! To everyone else, do yourself a favor!
2 people found this helpful
November 16, 2023
Munchieeeesssssss !! Also makes me wanna nest (gather comfort items and put on some nice media at home)
2 people found this helpful
June 5, 2024
I find this strain to have a wonderful flavor profile of fresh blueberries on the nose and a dense level of deep earthiness and fruit on the taste. Really delicious…. A great strain for social settings and deep conversations. Produces a calm but energetic high that gives you creativity and good energy. I’m obviously a big fan.
1 person found this helpful

