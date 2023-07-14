stock photo similar to Blueberry Cupcake
HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%

Blueberry Cupcake

Blueberry Cupcake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry Muffin and Wedding Cake. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Blueberry Cupcake has a delicious flavor and aroma that resembles a blue raspberry slushie with hints of cheese and mint. It produces large and dense buds with purple and green colors and orange hairs. Blueberry Cupcake is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blueberry Cupcake effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blueberry Cupcake when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, insomnia, and nausea. Bred by Hendrx Farms and featured as a Grow-Off strain in 2020, Blueberry Cupcake features flavors like berry, cheese, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it an earthy and fruity aroma. The average price of Blueberry Cupcake typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Cupcake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Blueberry Cupcake

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Blueberry Cupcake strain effects

Reported by 22 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Focused

Blueberry Cupcake strain helps with

  • Stress
    38% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Insomnia
    23% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Blueberry Cupcake products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Blueberry Cupcake near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Blueberry Cupcake strain reviews22

July 14, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Definitely a more potent strain, I recommend this strain if you have trouble eating, it’s the type of strain yo make you hungry and give you energy if that makes sense 😂 don’t know how else to explain it
8 people found this helpful
November 6, 2023
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
It can get you real nice to sleep or make you clean your entire house😂real nice strain, give it 4 stars because I’ve had better ones, but definitely works good with anxiety and nervous people cause it give you that calm and funny feeling, good for watching a movie or studying🙌🏼
4 people found this helpful
February 18, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
It's a pretty decent strain. I've definitely had stronger, however this is great for getting things done during the day. Not so much a night strain - I've found it tends to keep me up.
3 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Blueberry Cupcake strain genetics