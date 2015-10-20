ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Blueberry Diesel

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Hoppy

CalmingEnergizing

Blueberry Diesel
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Hoppy

Blueberry Diesel is a cross of two favorite strains, Blueberry and Sour Diesel. It is probably best known for its strong blueberry smell with hints of fuel from its Diesel lineage. Blueberry flavors overwhelm its sticky flowers, which should have plenty of trichomes and long orange hairs. Effects tend to be happy and relaxing but not too overwhelming, making this a popular choice for many kinds of consumers.

Effects

1731 reported effects from 235 people
Happy 61%
Euphoric 57%
Relaxed 53%
Uplifted 47%
Energetic 29%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 3%
Headache 2%

Reviews

330

Avatar for StretchyMinaj
Member since 2012
Picked up an 1/8th at Bloom because they didn't have the strain I wanted originally. This strain is KILLER! The Blueberry influences are heavy as you can tell by how the nugs smell. Strong smell of Blueberries, even through a glass nug jar. The smoke was smooth and expansive and a strong blueberry a...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for dwatt1
Member since 2016
This strain is extremely wild! I dropped into a separate dimension, and forgot where I was. Mild body high, consisting of cold chrystals forming under the skin. Everything felt like an adventure. Very very fun strain!
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoric
Avatar for Nuthnbutagthang
Member since 2014
Took me 27 yrs to try weed. Been trying as many different strains as I can get my hands on basically nonstop for the past 7 months. That being said; blueberry diesel is one of my favorites. Potent head high that seems to last a good amount of time, along with a nice body high. Definitely smoke too m...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for VickiJ
Member since 2016
I loved the way this made me feel. It put me straight in a "feel good" mood. It's the perfect blend of head and body high. I blasted some jazzy-euphoric type music while I enjoyed this blunt. It just makes you feel at ease. I consider myself a light smoker and I'm usually done with 2-3 good pulls bu...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for nickrazza
Member since 2014
Blueberry x Sour Diesel. Strong Blueberry Smell, fresh Effects tend to be happy and relaxing but not too overwhelming. Exactly that, if you're looking for a perfect cross blend with good flavor and aroma, it's perfect!
Reported
feelings
FocusedGigglyHappy
Similar strains

Leafly flower for GSC
GSC
More THCLeafly flower for Lemon Skunk
Lemon Skunk
More gigglyLeafly flower for Phantom Cookies
Phantom Cookies
More gigglyLeafly flower for Sour Kush
Sour Kush
More focusingLeafly flower for Sour Diesel
Sour Diesel
More focusingLeafly flower for Jesus OG
Jesus OG
More creativeLeafly flower for Pineapple Express
Pineapple Express
More talkativeLeafly flower for Chemdog
Chemdog
More talkative
Lineage

First strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Blueberry Diesel
Strain child
Egyptian Musk
child

Photos

