Blueberry Gumbo reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blueberry Gumbo.
Blueberry Gumbo strain effects
Blueberry Gumbo strain flavors
Blueberry Gumbo strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
g........2
June 22, 2024
Happy
Talkative
Tingly
I concur. I smoked this weed because it said blueberry (I like blueberries & other weeds with fruits in the name like lemon or watermelon or guava) and because it Said gumbo (an indica I like). It's a really good hybrid. Makes you think but in a nice calm way. It gives you some clarity on the stress in your life. Kinda horny too. Makes you nice and chill but if you wanted to go and do something you're not stuck. Nice. - Grace
L........8
April 3, 2024
I almost always get a different kind a s the same flavors aren't always available to me, but a few times or maybe a couple times a year I'll get some that's just exceptionally great and this strain is one of those. Adding it to my list of favorites now. It gives me a really euphoric happy feeling. I manage a restaurant and it's so stressful and his helps so much. All of the gumbo's seem to be pretty good but so far this has been the best in my opinion.
c........s
June 22, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Talkative
My new favorite strain I picked up a few Oz and I ain't giving up none of it if I can help it
s........y
July 27, 2024
Relaxed
Talkative
The taste is amazing and definitely stands out at the forefront of the smoke. Blueberry in taste, and the high closely relating to תכלת. "Blue is the mood, my dude"
A........1
Yesterday
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
I just solved the meaning of life while cracking up watching the fox late night shows (you haven't lived until you've watched a montage of Biden falling down the stairs while waters or gutfield are narrating it) but in all seriousness (in a weed review) I have HORRIBLE complex ptsd- what can I say, I look like a barbie, im a rapist magnet- so the worst one was 8 years ago and it was a police officer and he held me hostage and filmed it and tried to sex traffic me to other cops- 2 weeks ago i was code blue in the hospital from a grand mal non epileptic ptsd seizure- I had 3 personalities and amnesia and was in the ER (c-ptsd gets bad if you start dissasociating- no one told me how crazy it gets) This weed got me to stop dissasociating. now that episode is over I can actually feel it- and I can't get high. it works medically first 🤣 I guess I'm healed up now and its kind of like meth weed. lol. Like if I didn't make the butter myself I'd be calling my guy asking questions- but it's definitely a sativa and i forgot to take my valium bc i had zero anxiety. I've been on 40 mgs a day for 20 years, I've never forgotten to take a valium 😇 whatever this crack weed is- don't consume within like 8 hours of sleep time.