Blueberry Gumbo
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Feelings:TalkativeUpliftedHappy
- Helps with:DepressionLack of appetiteStress
Blueberry Gumbo effects are mostly energizing.
Blueberry Gumbo potency is higher THC than average.
Blueberry Gumbo is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry and OG Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Blueberry Gumbo is 32% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Sugar Tree, the average price of Blueberry Gumbo typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blueberry Gumbo’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Gumbo, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Blueberry Gumbo strain effects
Blueberry Gumbo strain flavors
Blueberry Gumbo strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
Blueberry Gumbo strain reviews5
