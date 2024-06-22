I almost always get a different kind a s the same flavors aren't always available to me, but a few times or maybe a couple times a year I'll get some that's just exceptionally great and this strain is one of those. Adding it to my list of favorites now. It gives me a really euphoric happy feeling. I manage a restaurant and it's so stressful and his helps so much. All of the gumbo's seem to be pretty good but so far this has been the best in my opinion.