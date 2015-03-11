Blueberry Headband reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blueberry Headband.
Blueberry Headband strain effects
Blueberry Headband strain helps with
- 38% of people say it helps with Stress
- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 31% of people say it helps with Depression
Blueberry Headband reviews
b........h
March 11, 2015
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Blueberry Headband is my strain of choice. I have crippling anxiety and OCD and blueberry headband completely takes away my pains and puts me in a dreamy, pleasurable state of euphoria and mental clarity. For once, I'm not over-thinking and over-analyzing everything. Blueberry Headband is a full body high. Your entire body relaxes and feels at peace. Sometimes my muscles twitch when I'm super stoned on this, but it isn't bothersome. Everything is insanely hilarious; I'm constantly fighting back giggle-fits. And any pain, mental or physical, is completely dulled by this powerful but heavenly strain, dominant in Indica but with just the right among of Sativa. It's perfect! Too bad it's harder to find in my area.
m........7
November 12, 2014
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Im really loving blueberry headband. For me the buzz was uplifting and very soothing. No couch lock for me and functional. The kind of bud that will leave you with an easy going feeling with a smile all day. No brain fog, paranoia, or anxiety for me. Good for newbies but strong enough for vets. All and all the perfect med for my needs.
C........a
December 28, 2015
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
That eucalyptus smell with tones of citrus with pine explode out of the jar. Pop the top and pull out one of the biggest nugs I have ever seen extremely hourglass figure small in the middle before twirling and fox-tailing towards the frosty top super loaded trichs glimmer in the light. Pumpkin colored orange hairs/pistols cured correctly the leafs are forest green. Not to dense very fluffy and flaky. I feel very calm and relaxed with a slight calming head high, it feels like my third eye is opening up the headband isn't too strong more the indica comes out. Overall a massive happy creeper, if you need a nice booster, and don't feel like being super stoned this is nice if you have a very high tolerance. I recommend this for outside, and social event's makes the creative side come out as well. It's and interesting one. I find I am able to focus and keep my pace no slowing down anytime soon. You can feel how heavy your arms can get they feel heavy, but the determination is too strong. Really recommended for exercise as well The taste is chestnut spicy not herbal and peppery. Need a mint and some water to cool down everything. Great feeling I recommend those who are suffering from paranoia, makes me feel secure, stress, anxiety, Headaches, Glaucoma, feeling no pressure what so ever, good vibes for remembering no negativity good for an every day toke, if you suffer from pain forget about it this it's not heavy, but a good medium. Uplifted and feeling getting everything done so far so good! :D I can't remember somethings so recommended for ptsd it's hard to explain, but feel so of fadded as in my movements are delayed a bit, but it's all good :3
w........l
April 3, 2013
Scintillating, full-blown high with that fucking awesome Headband energy becoming a major fun component immediately. Feel like a teenage rebel who's invisible and will live forever! Lots of thrilling, youthful, wide-eyed enjoyment of life. Incredibly upbeat and genuinely happy and cheeery. After a bit, it transitions into a more stoney, sedated - but pleasant and smiley high. Entire body curiously feels like a stick figure; all tingly and tactile. There's a good amount of high in the face that feels thick and pillowy. Noticeable streak of empathy. Man, it feels good to feel things :)
t........y
May 6, 2014
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Talkative
Beautiful strain! Verry berry skunk pundgent smell. Smooth smoke and amazing taste. Pain level 8 and went to 3. And irritativeness was at max 10 down to a mellow 2. Must try!
l........x
May 29, 2011
Energetic
Hungry
Tingly
Seriously, seriously strong. Comes on fast and hits you hard... gave me a LOT of energy. Makes it hard to just veg on the couch and watch a show.... more like end up playing games on my iPad in some other world and realize an hour just went by but it only felt like minutes. Lets you down easy, though... just don't take it if you plan to go to bed soon... and it mellows out over time. I prefer a couch-lock indica type high.. but if I ever want to sit with friends, play a game, or something that requires movement or thought, I'd definitely use this. I would recommend it just because it was bred to be energetic, creative, etc... and it does that more powerfully than any other strain I have ever had. ...Oh, and the thing about it feeling like you're wearing a headband... that shit is TRUE! wow.
e........x
November 7, 2015
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
I smoke but, I don't have a high tolerance. The taste is not bad. It's smooth on the inhale. Good burst of energy along with a pleasant pulsing body high...I would definitely not go to thanksgiving dinner with my girlfriends parents after a blunt. But I might choose to wander through Los Santos aimlessly shooting at moving objects, or work on my fantasy football roster for an hour or two. Overall, high energy sativa, with an overall feeling of being creative.
K........t
February 26, 2014
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Hungry
Blueberry Headband is definitely a smooth smoke. I felt quite uplifted and happy, and when I did it I was at a small party with about 10 friends. Not everyone smoked but the few of us who did's newfound energy definitely lifted the mood of the party. If I wasn't talking my mouth off, I was lying on my back, happy, thinking, or plopped between my friends joking with them. All the while, I still felt surprisingly clear headed, and I would have a few bursts of focus where I felt I could accomplish any task. Good smoke.