HybridTHC 15%CBG 1%

Blueberry Headband

aka Blue Headband

Blueberry Headband is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Headband with Blueberry. This strain provides a euphoric rush accompanied with a relaxing body effect. Blueberry Headband offers a sweet, blueberry flavor and aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and anxiety. According to growers, Blueberry Headband produces medium to tall plants that are bushy and provide large yields with reinous colas.

Blueberry Headband strain effects

Reported by 530 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Giggly

Uplifted

Blueberry Headband strain helps with

  • Stress
    38% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    31% of people say it helps with Depression
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Blueberry Headband strain reviews530

March 11, 2015
Loading...Hungry
Blueberry Headband is my strain of choice. I have crippling anxiety and OCD and blueberry headband completely takes away my pains and puts me in a dreamy, pleasurable state of euphoria and mental clarity. For once, I'm not over-thinking and over-analyzing everything. Blueberry Headband is a full body high. Your entire body relaxes and feels at peace. Sometimes my muscles twitch when I'm super stoned on this, but it isn't bothersome. Everything is insanely hilarious; I'm constantly fighting back giggle-fits. And any pain, mental or physical, is completely dulled by this powerful but heavenly strain, dominant in Indica but with just the right among of Sativa. It's perfect! Too bad it's harder to find in my area.
246 people found this helpful
November 12, 2014
Im really loving blueberry headband. For me the buzz was uplifting and very soothing. No couch lock for me and functional. The kind of bud that will leave you with an easy going feeling with a smile all day. No brain fog, paranoia, or anxiety for me. Good for newbies but strong enough for vets. All and all the perfect med for my needs.
99 people found this helpful
December 28, 2015
That eucalyptus smell with tones of citrus with pine explode out of the jar. Pop the top and pull out one of the biggest nugs I have ever seen extremely hourglass figure small in the middle before twirling and fox-tailing towards the frosty top super loaded trichs glimmer in the light. Pumpkin colored orange hairs/pistols cured correctly the leafs are forest green. Not to dense very fluffy and flaky. I feel very calm and relaxed with a slight calming head high, it feels like my third eye is opening up the headband isn't too strong more the indica comes out. Overall a massive happy creeper, if you need a nice booster, and don't feel like being super stoned this is nice if you have a very high tolerance. I recommend this for outside, and social event's makes the creative side come out as well. It's and interesting one. I find I am able to focus and keep my pace no slowing down anytime soon. You can feel how heavy your arms can get they feel heavy, but the determination is too strong. Really recommended for exercise as well The taste is chestnut spicy not herbal and peppery. Need a mint and some water to cool down everything. Great feeling I recommend those who are suffering from paranoia, makes me feel secure, stress, anxiety, Headaches, Glaucoma, feeling no pressure what so ever, good vibes for remembering no negativity good for an every day toke, if you suffer from pain forget about it this it's not heavy, but a good medium. Uplifted and feeling getting everything done so far so good! :D I can't remember somethings so recommended for ptsd it's hard to explain, but feel so of fadded as in my movements are delayed a bit, but it's all good :3
79 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

