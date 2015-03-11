stock photo similar to Blueberry Headband
HybridTHC 15%CBG 1%
Blueberry Headband
aka Blue Headband
Blueberry Headband is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Headband with Blueberry. This strain provides a euphoric rush accompanied with a relaxing body effect. Blueberry Headband offers a sweet, blueberry flavor and aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and anxiety. According to growers, Blueberry Headband produces medium to tall plants that are bushy and provide large yields with reinous colas.
Blueberry Headband strain effects
Blueberry Headband strain helps with
- 38% of people say it helps with Stress
- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 31% of people say it helps with Depression
Blueberry Headband strain reviews530
b........h
March 11, 2015
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
m........7
November 12, 2014
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
C........a
December 28, 2015
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy