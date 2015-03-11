That eucalyptus smell with tones of citrus with pine explode out of the jar. Pop the top and pull out one of the biggest nugs I have ever seen extremely hourglass figure small in the middle before twirling and fox-tailing towards the frosty top super loaded trichs glimmer in the light. Pumpkin colored orange hairs/pistols cured correctly the leafs are forest green. Not to dense very fluffy and flaky. I feel very calm and relaxed with a slight calming head high, it feels like my third eye is opening up the headband isn't too strong more the indica comes out. Overall a massive happy creeper, if you need a nice booster, and don't feel like being super stoned this is nice if you have a very high tolerance. I recommend this for outside, and social event's makes the creative side come out as well. It's and interesting one. I find I am able to focus and keep my pace no slowing down anytime soon. You can feel how heavy your arms can get they feel heavy, but the determination is too strong. Really recommended for exercise as well The taste is chestnut spicy not herbal and peppery. Need a mint and some water to cool down everything. Great feeling I recommend those who are suffering from paranoia, makes me feel secure, stress, anxiety, Headaches, Glaucoma, feeling no pressure what so ever, good vibes for remembering no negativity good for an every day toke, if you suffer from pain forget about it this it's not heavy, but a good medium. Uplifted and feeling getting everything done so far so good! :D I can't remember somethings so recommended for ptsd it's hard to explain, but feel so of fadded as in my movements are delayed a bit, but it's all good :3