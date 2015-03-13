ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blueberry Lambsbread reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blueberry Lambsbread.

16

Avatar for supermario710
Member since 2017
Very good in concentrate form
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Lescarbeault
Member since 2016
just ordered this beautiful strain a couple days ago and all I have to say is, DAMN. this sure brings back some excellent memories. The first thing you smell is blueberries when the package opens,it's almost like getting hit with blueberries. the smoke is soft and has a mild blueberry taste, the lam...
Avatar for chickenfingers
Member since 2017
This strain is pretty amazing. The smell of fresh blackberries and blueberries blends in with the true quads flavor of lambs bread (best strain ever), and creates an unmistakable caramel/berry aroma. This is probably the best tasting and smelling weed I've ever had the pleasure of buying. It grinds ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for Jaime42084
Member since 2017
Really nice smoke. Felt relaxed and better. Suffer from anxiety, depression and PTSD. This was my 3rd strain I've tried (trainwreck: ok, and Scout Master: not bad) and I liked it the best so far.o
Avatar for mattny
Member since 2016
Tried the concentrate of this strain. Creative cerebral stimulation coupled with a tingly relaxing body high. Can get quite spacey. Recommended for nausea, appetite, depression, pain and stress
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for dabz4me
Member since 2016
Just tried a dab of this from phyto concentrates. Mouth is just watering from the sweet flavour. Very relaxed and hungry instantly
HappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for ponyexpressway
Member since 2015
If you have depression this will uplift you. I find it is still relaxing enough that I can smoke it a few hours before bed and not be too buzzed and awake. It helps alleviate the lows of the depression without causing anxiety associated with other uplifting bud typically the sativas. Really nice all...
Avatar for monkeyman3dee
Member since 2016
Jittery, panicky, head high, relaxing, heart race! intense....thoughtful um yea. nice body buzz, definite flow of creativity, and smells amazing.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly