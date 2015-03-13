Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
just ordered this beautiful strain a couple days ago and all I have to say is, DAMN. this sure brings back some excellent memories. The first thing you smell is blueberries when the package opens,it's almost like getting hit with blueberries. the smoke is soft and has a mild blueberry taste, the lam...
This strain is pretty amazing. The smell of fresh blackberries and blueberries blends in with the true quads flavor of lambs bread (best strain ever), and creates an unmistakable caramel/berry aroma. This is probably the best tasting and smelling weed I've ever had the pleasure of buying. It grinds ...
If you have depression this will uplift you. I find it is still relaxing enough that I can smoke it a few hours before bed and not be too buzzed and awake. It helps alleviate the lows of the depression without causing anxiety associated with other uplifting bud typically the sativas. Really nice all...