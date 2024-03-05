Blueberry Lemonade reviews
Blueberry Lemonade strain effects
Blueberry Lemonade strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
Blueberry Lemonade reviews
B........r
March 5, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
This strain is perfect if you need some relaxation but also want to do things. This reminds me of a blue dream/ sour diesel cross Its very functional yet has you floating through tasks with ease
z........h
April 13, 2024
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
It really tastes like blueberries and lemonade the blueberry flavor is on the front end but the lemon is also heavy, I got it from Canamo concentrates
x........x
May 6, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
Tingly
Disclaimer: This is a review for HHC, not Delta 9. I haven't tried it in Delta 9 form yet. This is a strain that hits or misses for me. Sometimes it leaves me laying in bed too weak to get up, as indicas or indica majority strains tend to do to me (If you really don't like when strains do that, avoid this one). Sometimes it'll actually energize me, and those are my favorite highs on this strain. I'm funnier and more talkative, mostly because I feel more relaxed and less anxious. I step outside of my comfort zone a bit for fun (this has yet to turn out negatively). I do stim quite a bit more often due to me just wanting to constantly be moving around. Usually when it gives me energy like this, I end up staying up late without even realizing how much time has passed. Overall, I'd rate this strain a 3.5/5. If you think you might like some of these traits in a strain, then give it a try!
c........1
Yesterday
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
super euphoric and relaxing. very much a get comfortable and do arts and crafts strain