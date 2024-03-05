Disclaimer: This is a review for HHC, not Delta 9. I haven't tried it in Delta 9 form yet. This is a strain that hits or misses for me. Sometimes it leaves me laying in bed too weak to get up, as indicas or indica majority strains tend to do to me (If you really don't like when strains do that, avoid this one). Sometimes it'll actually energize me, and those are my favorite highs on this strain. I'm funnier and more talkative, mostly because I feel more relaxed and less anxious. I step outside of my comfort zone a bit for fun (this has yet to turn out negatively). I do stim quite a bit more often due to me just wanting to constantly be moving around. Usually when it gives me energy like this, I end up staying up late without even realizing how much time has passed. Overall, I'd rate this strain a 3.5/5. If you think you might like some of these traits in a strain, then give it a try!