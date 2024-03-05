stock photo similar to Blueberry Lemonade
HybridTHC 14%CBG 1%
Blueberry Lemonade
Blueberry Lemonade is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry Fuel and Lemon Skunk. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Blueberry Lemonade is 14% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Blueberry Lemonade typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blueberry Lemonade’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Lemonade, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Blueberry Lemonade strain effects
Blueberry Lemonade strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
Blueberry Lemonade strain reviews6
B........r
March 5, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
z........h
April 13, 2024
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
c........1
Yesterday
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed