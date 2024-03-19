Blueberry Mac reviews
h........r
March 19, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
I just had to comeback and re-rate this flower and I give it a easy 5 in my book . It will have you unknowingly looking for something to eat and will definitely put you in a state of relaxation, not for the faint of heart…lol. I just recommend you try it if you come across it.
R........r
March 16, 2024
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Very nice, fruity, pungent smell. Helps with pain as well as appetite. The smell alone uplifts you to anticipate the experience and you won’t be disappointed with effects.
A........6
August 22, 2024
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Holy cannoli this is the best bang for my buck. Blue mac is definitely up there for me. Its amazing and it's not for newbies.. The appeal is amazing. Heavy beautiful nugs. Smell is very sweet and nutty. The blueberry is there but very mild and muted. But it comes through more when you smoke it. The high is your average afternoon evening sort of high. You can have fun on this strain. But it can also put you out.. Coming in at 27%.. is put this in my rotation beside my pink rozay.
a........r
July 31, 2024
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
I’d give this 5 stars but the taste is just too subtle to get it to that level. Very minor blueberry aftertaste, however, it gives an excellent high. Very clean and smooth; the kind you can focus or chill on. Recommend the high strongly, just wish it had more flavor. Not a bad taste, but it’s not bold.