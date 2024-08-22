HybridTHC 26%CBG 1%

Blueberry Mac

Blueberry Mac is a sweet tooth indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of Blueberry Zkittlez x MAC bred in collaboration between Maven Genetics and Happy Dreams Genetics. This fragrant combination makes for an extremely flavorful and potent plant, with a blizzard of trichomes over green and purple buds sprouting thick russet hairs. Blueberry Mac gives off a strong sugary scent, with berry, earth, and creamy notes that come on strong in the inhale. It zaps pain and anxiety, and will also inspire the munchies and soothe nausea for those dealing with appetite loss while lifting spirits. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Mac, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Blueberry Mac strain effects

Feelings

Focused

Uplifted

Creative

Blueberry Mac strain helps with

  • Lack of appetite
    50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
  • Pain
    25% of people say it helps with Pain
Blueberry Mac strain reviews

August 22, 2024
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Holy cannoli this is the best bang for my buck. Blue mac is definitely up there for me. Its amazing and it's not for newbies.. The appeal is amazing. Heavy beautiful nugs. Smell is very sweet and nutty. The blueberry is there but very mild and muted. But it comes through more when you smoke it. The high is your average afternoon evening sort of high. You can have fun on this strain. But it can also put you out.. Coming in at 27%.. is put this in my rotation beside my pink rozay.
1 person found this helpful
March 16, 2024
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Very nice, fruity, pungent smell. Helps with pain as well as appetite. The smell alone uplifts you to anticipate the experience and you won’t be disappointed with effects.
1 person found this helpful
March 19, 2024
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
I just had to comeback and re-rate this flower and I give it a easy 5 in my book . It will have you unknowingly looking for something to eat and will definitely put you in a state of relaxation, not for the faint of heart…lol. I just recommend you try it if you come across it.
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

Blueberry Mac strain genetics

Mac
MAC
Blueberry Mac
BBM
Blueberry Mac