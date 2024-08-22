Holy cannoli this is the best bang for my buck. Blue mac is definitely up there for me. Its amazing and it's not for newbies.. The appeal is amazing. Heavy beautiful nugs. Smell is very sweet and nutty. The blueberry is there but very mild and muted. But it comes through more when you smoke it. The high is your average afternoon evening sort of high. You can have fun on this strain. But it can also put you out.. Coming in at 27%.. is put this in my rotation beside my pink rozay.