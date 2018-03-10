We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Blueberry Muffin grabbed my attention from the moment it's sweet aroma filled my nose & the taste did not disappoint in the least! My first inhale was like fresh picked blueberries that were joined by sweet warm muffins on the exhale. While I reveled in their sweet dance, I inhaled again & t...
Anyone else get this?
The first thing I noticed is the dark purple tones, they're beautiful. Next I noticed the smell, it truly is powerful. After lighting I tasted blueberry muffins. The only downfall I've found is the dry mouth is pretty legit.
I'm brand new to pot. this was the first joint I smoked and I thoroughly enjoyed it. I dont know much of the terminology but the high was very relaxing for me. I also had some bouts of giggling but that's about it. Honestly it wasnt super strong not was it weak either. It was just right for my first...