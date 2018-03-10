ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blueberry Muffin reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blueberry Muffin.

Effects

128 people reported 848 effects
Relaxed 67%
Happy 52%
Euphoric 49%
Uplifted 38%
Creative 28%
Stress 32%
Depression 28%
Pain 21%
Anxiety 21%
Lack of appetite 13%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 2%
Anxious 1%

Reviews

156

Avatar for Wardadrkomsgoat
Member since 2020
Lucid high
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for njm0923
Member since 2018
Blueberry Muffin grabbed my attention from the moment it's sweet aroma filled my nose &amp; the taste did not disappoint in the least! My first inhale was like fresh picked blueberries that were joined by sweet warm muffins on the exhale. While I reveled in their sweet dance, I inhaled again &amp; t...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for jayciekelley
Member since 2020
it actually tastes and smells like a blueberry muffin
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Briendonw
Member since 2020
Reported
feelings
Photos

Avatar for Erieshore
Member since 2020
Sweeter than sugar. The berry aroma that comes off of these girls is amazing. Spear shaped colas that are frosty with creamy colored hairs. They purple coloration is something I’ve never seen before.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for lezkush
Member since 2017
The first thing I noticed is the dark purple tones, they're beautiful. Next I noticed the smell, it truly is powerful. After lighting I tasted blueberry muffins. The only downfall I've found is the dry mouth is pretty legit.
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for SlimedCosplay
Member since 2020
I'm brand new to pot. this was the first joint I smoked and I thoroughly enjoyed it. I dont know much of the terminology but the high was very relaxing for me. I also had some bouts of giggling but that's about it. Honestly it wasnt super strong not was it weak either. It was just right for my first...
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted